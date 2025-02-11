Alleged Criminal Killed While Attempting To Rob Salesman
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 08:05 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) An alleged dacoit was killed when he along with his two accomplices was attempting to snatch valuables from a salesman near Mauza Kot Golu in Luddan police area, Burewala, on Tuesday.
Police said that three armed dacoits intercepted a salesman and attempted to snatch valuables, however, the salesman and an armed guard accompanying him resisted the dacoity attempt.
One accused opened fire and the security guard also fired in self-defence. One of the dacoit, identified as Waseem alias Shaiki Bhatti, was killed while his other accomplice Nadeem alias Deemi suffered injuries. It was reported that the dacoit was killed by the firing of his own accomplice.
The dacoit, who was killed and the one injured, were history sheeters involved in 26 cases registered with police stations in Sialkot, Vehari and Bahawalnagar. The SHO Luddan reached the spot along with his team and started investigations.
