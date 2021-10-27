Alleged dacoit killed in criminals' attack on police

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :An alleged dacoit was shot dead by his unknown accomplices when they attacked on police party to get him released from police custody, near Rawal Wali Pul in Sadar Shujabad area late Tuesday night.

The alleged dacoit, Mohsin Langah s/o Zulfiqar resident of Shahwali Mauza Khairpur, Shujabad, who was also involved in over 20 criminal cases, had shot at and injured a constable Muhammad Abbass, a few days ago.

Police said when police was on the way along with alleged dacoit his unknown accomplices appeared suddenly there.

riding on motorcycle and started firing on the police party while the policemen kept standing there along with the accused.

Police also returned fire in self defence and during exchange of firing the alleged dacoit was injured later he was taken to the hospital but he succumbed to his injures.

The unknown accused escaped taking advantage of the darkness leaving their accomplice Mohsin Langah injured.