Alleged dacoits deprive customers, shopkeepers of cash, valuables

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:16 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Gang of six alleged dacoits deprived the customers and shopkeepers of their cash and other valuables in two separate reported incidents of armed robberies in a mini-mart and mobile phones shop within the jurisdiction of Shah Faisal Colony police station here.

The alleged robbers reportedly looted Rs 200,000 cash and smart phones having worth of around Rs 1.8 million from a mobile shop located within the limits of Shah Faisal Colony police station.

The same group of accused reportedly barged into a mini-mart and deprived the customers and shopkeepers of their cash, laptop and other valuables by taking them as hostages.

The CCTV footage of both the reported incidents also available and FIRs have also been registered.

Meanwhile, the office bearers of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Shah Faisal Colony, while expressing concern over both the incidents, have called for taking strict action against the culprits and protection of security to the residents of Shah Faisal Colony, customers and the business community.

