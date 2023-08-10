Open Menu

Alleged Dacoits Killed, Cop Injured In Police Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 09:43 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :An alleged dacoit was killed while his accomplices and a police constable were injured in a firing encounter between police and criminals near Adda Hari miner in precincts of Mitroo police area in Burewala Thursday evening.

Police said that criminals were fleeing after committing robbery but found a police patrolling party on the way.

Criminals opened fire at police after police tried to stop them. A constable, Munawwar suffered injuries. Police also returned the fire while taking position behind the official vehicle.

The firing caused the death of an alleged dacoit and injuries to his accomplice.

The accused including the injured one then escaped the scene by motorcycle.

Police shifted the injured constable to hospital and dispatched a team for the arrest of the fleeing criminals. The police team, arrested the injured dacoit after some time.

Senior police officials reached the spot and later visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of an injured policeman. They also handed a cash award to the constable for his treatment.

