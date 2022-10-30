UrduPoint.com

Alleged Drug Smuggler Arrested: Excise Official

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022 | 10:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The Excise Department during an ongoing operation against inter-provincial and international drug mafia arrested a facilitator and an alleged member of the drug smugglers, said DG Excise Zafarul islam on Sunday.

Talking to media men, Zafar Islam said that the accused was arrested in a raid against the facilitators of drug smugglers by Excise Police Station Peshawar. Action had been taken against the group involved in the delivery of illegal drug money at Sarafa Bazar Chowk, he added.

DG Excise said as a result of the successful raid, 'Saraf' (money exchange owner) involved with the organized smuggling group was arrested along with the evidence, adding "in the last four months, the accused has remitted a lot of money through drugs".

He assured that action was being taken against drug smugglers and their facilitators, and first-time action had been taken against the senders of drug money in Sarafa Bazaar of Chowk Yadgar.

