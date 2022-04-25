Alleged drug trafficker arrested

The District South Police in an operation arrested an alleged drug dealer, involved in sale of drugs in the guise of security guard in the bungalows of Defense area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The District South Police in an operation arrested an alleged drug dealer, involved in sale of drugs in the guise of security guard in the bungalows of Defense area.

Gizri police formed an undercover team on several complaints from residents of the area and the team, acting on a tip-off, arrested a suspect involved in drug trafficking, said police sources on Monday.

A total of 1040 grams of Charas was recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he also secretly sells drugs while working as security guard in the bungalows.

The arrested accused were identified as Abdul Basit son of Ahmed Jan.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.