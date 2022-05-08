UrduPoint.com

Alleged Facilitators Of Habitual Criminals Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Alleged facilitators of habitual criminals arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Two accused reportedly facilitated other accused of serious crimes in getting bails were arrested by the City district Police here on Sunday.

Both the accused were arrested from the remits of Eidgah and Chakiwara police stations here, said a spokesperson of District City Police Karachi.

The accused are identified as Abdul Qadir and Umair.

Police has registered the cases against both the accused and has started investigation.

Accused Abdul Qadir allegedly facilitated Ahmed, who is nominated in several cases of severe crimes while Umair reportedly helped Shabbir, who is a habitual criminal.

More Stories From Pakistan

