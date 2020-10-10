UrduPoint.com
Alleged Fraudster Held In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:47 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The police here on Saturday arrested a fraudster allegedly involved in cheating and looting people in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station.

The police spokesman informed that on a tip-off; a police team was constituted under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) of Cantt Police Station.

The team managed to arrest the fake officer of an intelligence agency during a successful operation.

The arrested person was identified as Sajjad Hussain confessed his involvement in several cases of cheating and looting people during preliminary interrogation.

A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

