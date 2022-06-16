UrduPoint.com

Alleged Front Man Of Buzdar's Principal Secy Remanded To ACE Custody

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Alleged front man of Buzdar's principal secy remanded to ACE custody

A local court on Thursday handed over Waseem Tariq, an alleged front man of former chief minister Usman Buzdar's principal secretary Tahir Khursheed, to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on three-day physical remand in a Rs 9.4 million bribery case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :A local court on Thursday handed over Waseem Tariq, an alleged front man of former chief minister Usman Buzdar's principal secretary Tahir Khursheed, to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on three-day physical remand in a Rs 9.4 million bribery case.

The ACE officials produced Chief Engineer Waseem Tariq, a grade-20 officer of the Communication and Works Department, before a judicial magistrate at district courts.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused was arrested on charges of receiving Rs 9.

4 million as bribe from a contractor. He pleaded with the court for physical remand of the accused for investigations.

At this, the court handed over the accused to the ACE on three-day physical remand and directed for producing him on expiry of the remand period.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ACE had on June 15 arrested Waseem Tariq after registering a case against him under section 5(2) 47 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1947.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Punjab Man June From Million Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Journalists sensitized over improved reporting on ..

Journalists sensitized over improved reporting on 'human trafficking', 'bonded l ..

42 seconds ago
 CM KPK reviews progress on development schemes

CM KPK reviews progress on development schemes

43 seconds ago
 Two killed,many injured in boiler explosion at cem ..

Two killed,many injured in boiler explosion at cement factory

45 seconds ago
 COMSATS Univerty's campuses to be set up in all pr ..

COMSATS Univerty's campuses to be set up in all provinces: Agha Hassan

46 seconds ago
 Morikawa, Matsuyama, Scott among early US Open co- ..

Morikawa, Matsuyama, Scott among early US Open co-leaders

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits extension block of cardiology ..

Commissioner visits extension block of cardiology hospital

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.