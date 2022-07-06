UrduPoint.com

Alleged Gold Thief Arrested In Nowshera

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2022 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Tehsil Pabbi police arrested an alleged thief of gold and recovered four tola gold from his possession.

According to Pabbi tehsil police, a resident Muhammad Irfan lodged a complaint that during his absence four tola gold and Rs 0.5 million were stolen from his house.

Police said during the investigation, an alleged gold thief, Aakshar resident of Taizai Pabbi was arrested, who later confessed his crime.

The district police officer appreciated the performance of investigators of Pabbi police and expressed the hope that they would continue fulfilling their duties with more dedication and professional commitment.

