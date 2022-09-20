UrduPoint.com

Alleged Habitual Criminal Arrested From Orangi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Alleged habitual criminal arrested from Orangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :A police team headed by SHO Iqbal Market Police Station Salim Khan arrested the most wanted accused along with weapons from the Orangi Town area here on Tuesday.

Police sources said that the accused Mohammad Farooq alias Chaudhry son of Abdul Bari was absconding and wanted in a case registered in Pakistan Bazar police station.

Illegal weapons along with ammunition and a used motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to police sources, the accused is a habitual criminal and has been arrested and jailed in the past.

