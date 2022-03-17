UrduPoint.com

Alleged Kidnapper Nabbed In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 12:08 PM

Alleged kidnapper nabbed in muzaffargarh

Police have arrested the main accused of kidnapping and gang rape of a 17-year-old girl here

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested the main accused of kidnapping and gang rape of a 17-year-old girl here.

According to a police spokesman, Ali, the main accused in the kidnapping and gang-rape of 17-year-old Rimsha Parveen, a resident of Chak No. 571, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Muzaffargarh, has been arrested. However, police was conducting raids to nabbed other two alleged involved in the case.

It was necessary to mention that that 17-year-old Rimsha Parveen, a resident of Chak No. 571, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, was abducted from her home by Ali son of Abdul Aziz and Abdullah son of Ajmal alongwith an unknown accomplice at gunpoint in the absence of her parents.

After her kidnapping the accused allegedly raped her in under construction house at Gun Point, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police Station had registered a case against two nominees and an unknown accused on the complaint of the victim's father Muhammad Ashraf.

Meanwhile, on the orders of DPO Muzaffargarh retired Captain Tariq Wilayat, police have arrested Ali, the main accused in the incident.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

From 2008 to 2018 national government of looters w ..

From 2008 to 2018 national government of looters was in power: Farrukh Habib

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 82960 cusecs water

IRSA releases 82960 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 ISPR releases Shad Rahe Pakistan national song ami ..

ISPR releases Shad Rahe Pakistan national song amid 23rd March celebrations

5 minutes ago
 Man notorious for drug dealing renounces illicit b ..

Man notorious for drug dealing renounces illicit business

5 minutes ago
 Federer's Ukranian conqueror swaps racquet for Kal ..

Federer's Ukranian conqueror swaps racquet for Kalashnikov

5 minutes ago
 Tokyo's Nikkei closes up over 3% on Fed rate

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up over 3% on Fed rate

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>