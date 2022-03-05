Alleged Killer Held
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed to arrest an alleged murderer who killed a citizen few days ago, in limits of Jaleelabad police station.
According to police sources, a citizen namely Muhammad Shafique was stabbed to death, when he was offering prayer in Masjid.
A police team from Jaleelabad police station conducted raids at different locations and managed to arrest the alleged killer identified as Shehzad son of Abdul Haleem. There had a quarrel between the slain and killer onconstruction of a washroom in local graveyard.