Alleged killer held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed to arrest an alleged murderer who killed a citizen few days ago, in limits of Jaleelabad police station.

According to police sources, a citizen namely Muhammad Shafique was stabbed to death, when he was offering prayer in Masjid.

A police team from Jaleelabad police station conducted raids at different locations and managed to arrest the alleged killer identified as Shehzad son of Abdul Haleem. There had a quarrel between the slain and killer onconstruction of a washroom in local graveyard.