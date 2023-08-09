Open Menu

Alleged Killer Held With Assistance Of Interpol

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Alleged killer held with assistance of Interpol

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Dera Gazi Khan police claimed to have arrested the alleged killers with the assistance of Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization), on Wednesday.

According to Sakhi Sarwar Police Station, an alleged killer named Dost Ali son of Ghulam Rasool had allegedly killed another citizen namely Shah Bakhash Kalui in 2021, following a land-related dispute.

The alleged outlaw managed to escape abroad. DG Khan Police issued a red warrant and also constituted a special team.

With the assistance of Interpol, the alleged outlaw was arrested from Dubai. DPO Hassan Afzal lauded the performance of the police and stated that the police would continue to take action against criminals.

