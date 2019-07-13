UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alleged Killer Of 2 Siblings To Be Produced Before Anti-terrorism Court: SSP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 10:35 PM

Alleged killer of 2 siblings to be produced before anti-terrorism court: SSP

The SSP Hyderabad Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh Saturday said the police arrested the person who killed 10 year old Qadir Bux Siyal and his younger sister Rukhsana on July 8

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh Saturday said the police arrested the person who killed 10 year old Qadir Bux Siyal and his younger sister Rukhsana on July 8.

Addressing a press conference at the police headquarters here , he identified the suspect as Usman Bengali who was also accused in the FIR lodged on compliant of the children's father Intizar Hussain Siyal.

The SSP told that 21 years old Bengali, who was a neighbour of Siyal, was an old acquaintance of the bereaved family. "He took both children on his motorbike from GOR colony to Bismillah City. The three are seen entering and later leaving an abandoned bungalow on night of July 8," he told.

"Bengali later dropped Qadir Bux at Nursery Park in Latifabad Unit 6 and returned to the same abandoned bungalow where he raped the girl, stabbed her with a knife and strangled her to death," he added.

According to the SSP, the accused later returned to the Nursery park along with another suspect pillion riding on his bike and picked up Bux and took him to the airport road where he was also stabbed.

"The motive of the murder was rape," Shaikh said, explaining that Bux was killed because he would have become a witness against Bengali for the murder of his sister.

The SSP did not disclose identity of the second suspect who accompanied Bengali.

The SSP informed that the sections of Anti Terrorism Act were being inserted in the FIR and the police would produce Bengali before the Anti Terrorism Court for remand.

He did not clarify when asked when was Bengali arrested as some police sources informed that he was apprehended on night of July 8.

Related Topics

Murder Police Road Hyderabad Same July FIR Family From Anti Terrorism Court Airport

Recent Stories

France detains 21 after African migrants occupy Pa ..

5 minutes ago

AJK President calls for launching disaster reducti ..

5 minutes ago

IOK rally calls for early peaceful solution of Kas ..

5 minutes ago

Four Afghan forces killed as Taliban attack hotel ..

5 minutes ago

1st AJK Judicial Conference urges UN, other world ..

10 minutes ago

Over 2,500 Syrians Returned Home From Jordan, Leba ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.