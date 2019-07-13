Alleged killer of 2 siblings to be produced before anti-terrorism court: SSP

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh Saturday said the police arrested the person who killed 10 year old Qadir Bux Siyal and his younger sister Rukhsana on July 8.

Addressing a press conference at the police headquarters here , he identified the suspect as Usman Bengali who was also accused in the FIR lodged on compliant of the children's father Intizar Hussain Siyal.

The SSP told that 21 years old Bengali, who was a neighbour of Siyal, was an old acquaintance of the bereaved family. "He took both children on his motorbike from GOR colony to Bismillah City. The three are seen entering and later leaving an abandoned bungalow on night of July 8," he told.

"Bengali later dropped Qadir Bux at Nursery Park in Latifabad Unit 6 and returned to the same abandoned bungalow where he raped the girl, stabbed her with a knife and strangled her to death," he added.

According to the SSP, the accused later returned to the Nursery park along with another suspect pillion riding on his bike and picked up Bux and took him to the airport road where he was also stabbed.

"The motive of the murder was rape," Shaikh said, explaining that Bux was killed because he would have become a witness against Bengali for the murder of his sister.

The SSP did not disclose identity of the second suspect who accompanied Bengali.

The SSP informed that the sections of Anti Terrorism Act were being inserted in the FIR and the police would produce Bengali before the Anti Terrorism Court for remand.

He did not clarify when asked when was Bengali arrested as some police sources informed that he was apprehended on night of July 8.