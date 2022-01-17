Alleged killer of father held

Hajipura Police claimed on Monday to have arrested an alleged killer of his own father

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Hajipura Police claimed on Monday to have arrested an alleged killer of his own father.

According to details, 22-year-old Daim shot dead his father Naeem (55) over a domestic dispute few days ago at Ansaar Colony area and fled the scene.

SHO Hajipura police Nouman Butter along with his team used professional skills andwith the help of modern technology traced out the accused.

Further investigation was underway.