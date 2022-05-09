UrduPoint.com

Alleged Killer Of Minor Girl Held

Published May 09, 2022

Alleged killer of minor girl held

KASUR, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested an accused of a rape cum murder case.

Talking to the media, DPO Kasur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that six-year-old Aqsa had gone missing and her parents reported the matter to Kanganpur police on Sunday late night.

Special police teams conducted search operation in and around Kanganpur and failed to find the clue.

On suspicion, the police took Ali Raza into custody who, during interrogation, confessed of killing the girl by strangulating her and threw her body in a maize field.

On the lead, the police recovered the body of victim and sent for postmortem.

SP investigation Kamran Asghar also visited the crime scene and collected evidence.

