Alleged killer of policeman shot dead in 'encounter'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A most wanted suspect was killed in an exchange of fire between police and armed suspects during the search operation in Keamari district police at Jahanabad area here.

The search operation was conducted on information about the presence of the killers of policeman Nihal and a citizen Shakeel, said police sources on Thursday.

One accused was injured while the remaining accused managed to escape after exchange of fires.

Later, the injured accused named Ijaz Shah, son of Rahim Shah, succumbed to his injuries.

On 19th October 2022, the deceased accused, along with his accomplices, had reportedly robbed Rs 400,000 from a man Shakeel in Bada board Pak Colony area and killed Shakeel during the resistance.

During the same incident, the accused had also martyred constable Nihal of Shaheen Force on the spot.

The weapon and motorcycle had been recovered from the possession of the deceased accused.

The process of search and legal action against other accused are initiated.