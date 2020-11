SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Monday to have arrested the alleged killer of his wife.

The accused Waseem Abbas of Nimtaas tehsil Bhera had killed his wifeShumaila over family dispute last week, in the limits of Miani police station.

A police team headed by SHO Miani Anayatullah traced the accused and arrested him.