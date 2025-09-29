Open Menu

Alleged Killer Of Woman Held

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Alleged killer of woman held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Qilla Kalarwala police on Monday claimed to have arrested an accused

of a murder case, in the jurisdiction of Qilla Kalarwala Police Station.

On a tip-off, the police raided and arrested a nominated killer Bilal

from the area of its jurisdiction.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leade ..

UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leadership’s vision, confirms pio ..

18 minutes ago
 Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fibe ..

Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fiber laser for medical, industria ..

33 minutes ago
 ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry v ..

ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry visa regulations

48 minutes ago
 MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decision ..

MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decisions on Electronic Invoicing Syst ..

1 hour ago
 How to Choose the Best Collagen Powder: Types, Dos ..

How to Choose the Best Collagen Powder: Types, Dosage, and Tips

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler witnesses MoU signing to launch first ai ..

RAK Ruler witnesses MoU signing to launch first air taxi service in Ras Al Khaim ..

1 hour ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting

1 hour ago
 TECNO Spark 40C Leak Hints at 6000mAh Big Battery ..

TECNO Spark 40C Leak Hints at 6000mAh Big Battery at Affordable Price in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan ..

Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan after Saudi deal: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fee ..

Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims

2 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Participants of 55th ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Participants of 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy ..

2 hours ago
 Overall state of Europe's environment is not good, ..

Overall state of Europe's environment is not good, says EEA

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan