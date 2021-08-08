MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to have arrested two alleged killers of Ex MNA Jamshaid Dasti's brother Mushaq Dasti, here on Sunday evening.

Mashtaq Dasti, elder brother of Ex MNA Jamshaid Ahmed Khan Dasti was allegedly shot dead by opponents at Bihari colony Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue-1122 and police sources, there was land related dispute between two groups and an arbitration council (Panchait) was in progress when Ex MNA Jamshaid's brother namely Mushtaq Dasti (60) was shot dead by an opponent. Police, soon after the incident, cordoned off the area and claimed to have arrested two alleged killers namely Ahmed Shah and Atif Shah.

Further probe was underway.