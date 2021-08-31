Alleged killers of woman arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Local police have arrested two persons for allegedly killing a woman from outskirts of the city within limits of Sadar Police Station.

According to police, two accused identified as Ejaz and Zahid Ullah were arrested for killing a woman two days back.

Both the arrested were residents of South Waziristan.

The recovered dead body of the woman was buried by killers.

Police also recovered pistol that was used in the crime.