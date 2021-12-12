UrduPoint.com

Alleged Lady Smuggler Arrested, 7530 Grams Cannabis Recovered: Excise Officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department in an successful operation arrested two drug smugglers including a lady smuggler and recovered 7530 grams of cannabis from a car they were on board at main Northern Bypass road here on Sunday.

According to detail, the car bearing no LEI 5128 on Northern Bypass going toward Charsadda when intercepted by Excise officials on a tip-off and on searching arrested a lady smuggler with the driver.

On searching 7530 grams of cannabis recovered, the female accused was arrested and a case has been registered, said the Excise officials.

The driver of a government vehicle, along with his female accomplice, managed to escape from the roadside after being chased in a government vehicle. As a result accused Jahanzeb, resident of Bara, Khyber District, is being searched, while female accused Nadia, wife of Muhammad Iqbal, resident of Attock District, was arrested on the spot. A case has been registered in Peshawar Region Excise Police Station for further investigation.

