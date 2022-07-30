UrduPoint.com

Alleged Missing Person Says He Was Detained In Iran

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Alleged missing person says he was detained in Iran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The alleged missing person Engineer Zaheer Ahmad about whom it was claimed that he had died in the Ziarat operation, Friday told a press conference that he was arrested by the Iranian authorities after he illegally crossed border in an effort to reach Europe for a job.

Flanked by senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sardar Noor Ahmed Bangulzai here, he said he wanted to go to Europe for a better future. Last year in October he illegally crossed border into Iran and was arrested by the Iranian authorities along with some other persons.

A few days back, the Iranian authorities released him and he reached Quetta with the help of some taxi drivers, he narrated.

When he reached home he was surprised that his family was grieving as they mistakenly thought that he was killed in the Ziarat operation.

"I am an educated person. My family members are educated and are performing jobs on important posts," he said, adding he did not belong to any organization, he was not against any institution and also never worked against any institution.

In an interview, the mother of Zaheer Ahmed said it was true that his son Zaheer was arrested by the Iranian authorities, and she and her family mistakenly believed that he was killed.

After Zaheer left home, his family even registered a first information report fearing that he was kidnapped.

