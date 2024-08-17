Alleged Motorbike Lifter Arrested In Injured Condition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM
The Baldia police arrested a suspected motorbike lifter in injured condition in an encounter near the shrine of Mufti Mehmood
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Baldia police arrested a suspected motorbike lifter in injured condition in an encounter near the shrine of Mufti Mehmood.
SHO Noor Mustafa Pathan informed here on Saturday that a police team patrolling the area came across 2 suspects riding on a motorbike.
According to him, the suspects were signalled to stop for checking but they tried to escape by firing gunshots on the police.
He claimed that one of them sustained a gunshot in the exchange of fire and he was also rounded up but his associate escaped.
The suspect, identified as Nazar Chandio, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his wounds.
He told that they also recovered a motorbike from Chandio and that vehicle was recently snatched from an individual, Muhammad Amir, in the limits of Naseem Nagar police.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive
DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala
Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine
Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent performance: Azma
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug peddler held, 10kg drugs recovered2 hours ago
-
CM seeks details of pending development projects of Rawalpindi district11 hours ago
-
AJK PM slams India's attempt to hoodwink international community11 hours ago
-
CM reviews public welfare projects of Rawalpindi division12 hours ago
-
Pakistan Combat Week & Asian Championship kicks off12 hours ago
-
Four of same family died as roof of house caved in13 hours ago
-
Priority was to restore economy, says Ahsan Iqbal13 hours ago
-
Punjab IG instructs all regions to eliminate criminal gangs13 hours ago
-
Over Rs102.6m in scholarships awarded to cops' children13 hours ago
-
Crackdown against drug pushers continues13 hours ago
-
Foundation stone of Rehabilitation Center for Disabled Persons was laid in Khura Khel Attock14 hours ago
-
President for enhancing national forest coverage to mitigate impacts of climate change14 hours ago