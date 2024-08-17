Alleged motorbike lifter arrested in injured condition

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Baldia police arrested a suspected motorbike lifter in injured condition in an encounter near the shrine of Mufti Mehmood.

SHO Noor Mustafa Pathan informed here on Saturday that a police team patrolling the area came across 2 suspects riding on a motorbike.

According to him, the suspects were signalled to stop for checking but they tried to escape by firing gunshots on the police.

He claimed that one of them sustained a gunshot in the exchange of fire and he was also rounded up but his associate escaped.

The suspect, identified as Nazar Chandio, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his wounds.

He told that they also recovered a motorbike from Chandio and that vehicle was recently snatched from an individual, Muhammad Amir, in the limits of Naseem Nagar police.