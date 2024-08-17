Open Menu

Alleged Motorbike Lifter Arrested In Injured Condition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Alleged motorbike lifter arrested in injured condition

The Baldia police arrested a suspected motorbike lifter in injured condition in an encounter near the shrine of Mufti Mehmood

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Baldia police arrested a suspected motorbike lifter in injured condition in an encounter near the shrine of Mufti Mehmood.

SHO Noor Mustafa Pathan informed here on Saturday that a police team patrolling the area came across 2 suspects riding on a motorbike.

According to him, the suspects were signalled to stop for checking but they tried to escape by firing gunshots on the police.

He claimed that one of them sustained a gunshot in the exchange of fire and he was also rounded up but his associate escaped.

The suspect, identified as Nazar Chandio, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his wounds.

He told that they also recovered a motorbike from Chandio and that vehicle was recently snatched from an individual, Muhammad Amir, in the limits of Naseem Nagar police.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Exchange Vehicle Baldia From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

1 day ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

1 day ago
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

1 day ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

1 day ago
 AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

1 day ago
 DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwa ..

DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala

1 day ago
 Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox v ..

Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine

1 day ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent pe ..

Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent performance: Azma

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan