Alleged motorcycle lifter arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Shershah police here on Friday arrested a suspect reportedly involved in motorcycle lifting and recovered the allegedly stolen motorcycle from him. The accused was identified as Fazal Mehmood alias Raja son of Jalal, said police sources.

The motorcycle recovered from the possession of the accused was stolen property under Section 381A of Kemari police station case 280 of 2022.

The accused was handed over to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell for further action.