Alleged Murderer Held

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Alleged murderer held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested an alleged main suspect involved in a murder case reported in the last month here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, the accused identified as Abdur Rauf had mercilessly killed a youth, Ghulam Yaseen in the limits of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station on February 25.

The case was registered but no success was made with regard to the killer's arrest. However, police arrested him today (Tuesday) from his house after reaching through a close source of him.

The arrested man confessed his sin during the initial investigation.

Police said the mutilated body of the victim was found in the fields of Rangpur area.

