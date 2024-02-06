Alleged murderer wounded in encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) An accused of murder being in custody suffered gunshot wounds by the firing of his own accomplice during a police encounter in the limits of Alappa police station.

A police spokesman said Sub Inspector Mohammed Ramzan was taking back the accused named Jamshed, son of Bashir along with police team at 12 a.m. yesterday night after recovery of snatched valuables.

According to details, when the police reached out to Mochi Wala, some three number of the accomplices appeared to open fire on the police team.

Police responded with a similar fire opening which continued for a short time.

As soon as the firing stopped, it was found that the accused, Jamshed lying wounded on the ground.

SHO of the police station rushed to the spot after reporting the incident. The accomplices of the accused involved in the attack escaped the scene by taking benefit of the darkness of the night.

The injured criminal was on physical remand over the murder of citizen, Altaf over resistance to a robbery bid.

Alappa police station registered a case and started an investigation.