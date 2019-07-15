UrduPoint.com
Alleged Operator Of Cricket Gambling Arrested In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:58 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Defence police have arrested an accused allegedly involved in gambling on matches of International Cricket during a raid at a bungalow in DHA Phase-2 here.

According to SHO Defense Police Station Muhammad Ali Awan the accused identified as Asif son of Haji Younas was arrested, when he was busy in activities of gambling during a cricket match.

The police have recovered from the accused five mobile phones, two laptops and one lcd which were being used for gambling.

The police have been registered FIR No. 382/19 U/S 5/5-A under Gambling Act.

