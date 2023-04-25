UrduPoint.com

Alleged Outlaws Abducted Kid After Business Related Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Alleged outlaws abducted kid after business related dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :An eight-year-old kid was allegedly abducted by two outlaws in a matter related business dispute, here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a minor namely Farhan was heading to Masjid when he was allegedly abducted by two outlaws, stated relatives of Farhan.

According to a report submitted to Seetpur Police Station, the paternal uncle of Farhan, namely Allah Bakhash maintained that his nephew Farhan son of Allah Dewaya was abducted by a relative, identified as Razaaq son of Sadiq and his unknown companion. There was a dispute related to business between both sides. Police constituted a special team and started searching for the abducted kid.

