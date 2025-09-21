Alleged pickpocket arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Lorry Adda police on Sunday arrested an alleged pickpocket

and recovered Rs 450,000 from his possession.

According to police, Rozi Khan was commuting by a rickshaw

when a pickpocket deprived him of Rs 450,000.

On the complaint,

the police traced and arrested the accused, identified as Muhammad

Abbas, with the help of modern technology.

The police have recovered stolen cash from the accused.

Further investigation was underway.