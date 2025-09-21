Alleged Pickpocket Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Lorry Adda police on Sunday arrested an alleged pickpocket
and recovered Rs 450,000 from his possession.
According to police, Rozi Khan was commuting by a rickshaw
when a pickpocket deprived him of Rs 450,000.
On the complaint,
the police traced and arrested the accused, identified as Muhammad
Abbas, with the help of modern technology.
The police have recovered stolen cash from the accused.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace
UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error
Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair
'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India
UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day
TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025
Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead
Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alleged pickpocket arrested4 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab to announce special package for flood-hit farmers: Secy Agriculture34 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects embankment, reviews relief efforts44 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 1,181 outlaws in nine months1 hour ago
-
Mosquito infestation threatens flood victims, citizen appeal urgent action1 hour ago
-
15 criminals netted1 hour ago
-
PPP Secretary Information emphasizes harmony, understanding, compassion amongst nations on Internat ..2 hours ago
-
When seconds count: Why every citizen must be disaster-ready2 hours ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers2 hours ago
-
Floods trigger surge in fungal skin infections, expert calls for increased public awareness2 hours ago
-
SSUET organizes Mehfil-e-Milad to celebrate birth of Holy Prophet (PBUH)2 hours ago
-
Triple Crisis: submerged fields, soaring prices, starving livestock leave farmers helpless2 hours ago