Alleged 'Police informer' shot injured by drugpeddler

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Drug-pusher allegedly shot and injured a man Monday for 'acting as an informer' against him to local police.

Muhammad Imtiaz, was at home with his family when the accused namely Wasim approached him, alleging that he leaked information about a drug pusher to the police.

After escalating heated arguments, the accused opened straight fire leaving Imtiaz seriously wounded. The rescue team shifted the injured person to THQ Hospital for medical treatment.

The city police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident by collecting evidence from the spot.