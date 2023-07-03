Open Menu

Alleged 'Police Informer' Shot Injured By Drugpeddler

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Alleged 'Police informer' shot injured by drugpeddler

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Drug-pusher allegedly shot and injured a man Monday for 'acting as an informer' against him to local police.

Muhammad Imtiaz, was at home with his family when the accused namely Wasim approached him, alleging that he leaked information about a drug pusher to the police.

After escalating heated arguments, the accused opened straight fire leaving Imtiaz seriously wounded. The rescue team shifted the injured person to THQ Hospital for medical treatment.

The city police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident by collecting evidence from the spot.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Man Family From

Recent Stories

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

54 minutes ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

11 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

14 hours ago
ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

17 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

17 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

17 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

18 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

19 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan