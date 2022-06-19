UrduPoint.com

Alleged Rapist Makes Tiktok Video In Lockup

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :A social media video (TikTok) of an alleged outlaw, arrested in rape case, went viral and local citizen expressed concerns over the compromised security of the outlaw in lockup.

According to police and local people, an alleged outlaw namely Muhammad Kamran son of Allah Dittah resident of Patni in limits of Khangarh police station had raped a girl few days ago.

The alleged outlaw is rickshaw driver and he drove to rickshaw to a deserted place and raped a passenger girl. Police had arrested him. The alleged outlaw got bail. He uploaded his videos, taken in lockup at social media. Civil Society Forum led by Rana Amjid expressed concerns on poor performance of the police.

More Stories From Pakistan

