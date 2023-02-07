UrduPoint.com

Alleged Robber Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Alleged robber held

KASUR, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Sadr police claimed to have arrested a robber after a shootout from Khara Chowk near here on Tuesday.

On a tip-off that three robbers were looting passers-by at Raiwind road, the police cordoned off the area.

Seeing police, the outlaws opened fire at them which was retaliated.

During the cross firing, a robber identified as Habib aka Habibu Meo received bullet injuries while his accomplices managed to escape.

The police have arrested the accused and shifted him to DHQ hospital Kasur for treatment.

The outlaw was wanted by police in 100 incidents of robbery.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Firing Raiwind Fire Police Road Robbery Kasur From

Recent Stories

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

17 minutes ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

3 hours ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

3 hours ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.