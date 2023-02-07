Alleged robber held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Sadr police claimed to have arrested a robber after a shootout from Khara Chowk near here on Tuesday.

On a tip-off that three robbers were looting passers-by at Raiwind road, the police cordoned off the area.

Seeing police, the outlaws opened fire at them which was retaliated.

During the cross firing, a robber identified as Habib aka Habibu Meo received bullet injuries while his accomplices managed to escape.

The police have arrested the accused and shifted him to DHQ hospital Kasur for treatment.

The outlaw was wanted by police in 100 incidents of robbery.

Further investigation was underway.