Alleged robber held after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested an alleged robber after a shootout, in the limits of City Jaranwala police station.

On information that armed motorcyclists were looting people near Karmanwala Chowk at gunpoint, the police rushed to the spot and asked the outlaws to surrender but they opened fire at the police party.

In retaliation, the police had to return fire.

After a brief encounter, the police succeeded in arresting an outlaw while hisaccomplice managed to escape.

A special police team has also been formed to arrest the fleeing bandit.