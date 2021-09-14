UrduPoint.com

Alleged Robber Held After Encounter

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 08:42 PM

Alleged robber held after encounter

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested an alleged robber after a shootout, in the limits of City Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested an alleged robber after a shootout, in the limits of City Jaranwala police station.

On information that armed motorcyclists were looting people near Karmanwala Chowk at gunpoint, the police rushed to the spot and asked the outlaws to surrender but they opened fire at the police party.

In retaliation, the police had to return fire.

After a brief encounter, the police succeeded in arresting an outlaw while hisaccomplice managed to escape.

A special police team has also been formed to arrest the fleeing bandit.

