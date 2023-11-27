Alleged Robber Injured By Accomplices
Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2023 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) An under-custody accused was shot at and injured by the firing of his own accomplices
during an encounter, in the precincts of Jhal Chakian police station on Sunday late night.
Police said on Monday that a police team was taking an accused Sikandar in a van for
the recovery of looted valuables when his three accomplices riding on two motorcycles
opened fire at the police van to get released of their accomplice from police custody.
The police had to open fire in self-defence. During the firing, Sikandar sustained bullet
injuries by the firing of his accomplices.
A police contingent and Rescue-1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured
accused to DHQ hospital. While, the other accused fled the scene by taking advantage
of the darkness.
On the direction of DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran, a special team has been
formed for the arrest of outlaws.