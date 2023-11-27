Open Menu

Alleged Robber Injured By Accomplices

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2023 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) An under-custody accused was shot at and injured by the firing of his own accomplices

during an encounter, in the precincts of Jhal Chakian police station on Sunday late night.

Police said on Monday that a police team was taking an accused Sikandar in a van for

the recovery of looted valuables when his three accomplices riding on two motorcycles

opened fire at the police van to get released of their accomplice from police custody.

The police had to open fire in self-defence. During the firing, Sikandar sustained bullet

injuries by the firing of his accomplices.

A police contingent and Rescue-1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured

accused to DHQ hospital. While, the other accused fled the scene by taking advantage

of the darkness.

On the direction of DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran, a special team has been

formed for the arrest of outlaws.

