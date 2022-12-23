Alleged robber injures in encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :An alleged robber was injured during an encounter with Dolphin Police Force here on Friday.

Police sources said Dolphin Force signalled two motorists on their suspicious move in the limits of Gulghast police station.

Instead of stopping, the accused opened fire on the security personnel in an attempt to flee away. An exchange of fire ensued, resulting in the injury of one of the accused. However, the other suspect managed to escape.

Police arrested the injured accused identified as Akbar alias Panu dacoit and recovered a motorbike with pistol and bullets shells from the spot. Whereas, the search for his accomplice named Nasir is underway.