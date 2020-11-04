UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alleged Robber Killed In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:40 PM

Alleged robber killed in encounter

OKARA, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :-:An alleged robber was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during encounter with police near Hujrah Shah Muqeem on Tuesday late night.

According to police, Bawar aka Bawari along with his accomplices was in a looting spree near Pakistani Pull in the area of Hujrah Shah Muqeem when police, on a tip-off, raided there.

Seeing police, the outlaws opened fire. The police have to opened fire in self-defence. During the firing, Bawar aka Bawari received bullet injuries by his own accomplices and died on the spot while other outlaws fled the scene in the darkness of night.

The police seized a motorcycle and weapons from the encounter site.

Police are investigating.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Fire Police Died SITE From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s rupee goes up by Rs 0. 22 against USD

31 minutes ago

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,161 new COVID-19 cases, 1,493 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

2 hours ago

Immersive and incomparable: The factors behind the ..

2 hours ago

Lahore shows support for NUST’s nation building ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.