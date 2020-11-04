Alleged robber killed in encounter

OKARA, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :-:An alleged robber was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during encounter with police near Hujrah Shah Muqeem on Tuesday late night.

According to police, Bawar aka Bawari along with his accomplices was in a looting spree near Pakistani Pull in the area of Hujrah Shah Muqeem when police, on a tip-off, raided there.

Seeing police, the outlaws opened fire. The police have to opened fire in self-defence. During the firing, Bawar aka Bawari received bullet injuries by his own accomplices and died on the spot while other outlaws fled the scene in the darkness of night.

The police seized a motorcycle and weapons from the encounter site.

Police are investigating.