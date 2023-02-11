UrduPoint.com

Alleged Robber Killed In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Alleged robber killed in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :An alleged robber was killed in an encounter with police, in the limits of Batala Colony police station.

Police said on Saturday that police received a call that two armed motorcyclists looted cash and other valuables from a citizen in Batala Colony late night.

On information, the police team rushed to the spot and chased the outlaws.

The police encircled them near Dispensary Chowk and asked them to surrender but they opened indiscriminate fire on the police party.

The police also returned fire and during the encounter, one of the accused received serious bullet injuries and fell on the ground, whereas, his accomplice managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The injured robber was being shifted to hospital when he died on the way.

The outlaw was identified as Asif, resident of Siddhupura who was wanted by police in dozensof dacoity, theft and other cases.

A special police team has been constituted to arrest the escapee.

