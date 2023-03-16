UrduPoint.com

Alleged Robber Killed In Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Alleged robber killed in encounter

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :A robber was killed by the alleged firing of his own accomplices during an encounter with police in a nearby village on Thursday.

According to Okara police, four robbers deprived a citizen Umair of cash and valuables near Chak No 28/2-L, in the precincts of Okara Sadr police station and fled the scene.

On information, the police chased the outlaws who opened fire.

The police also returned fire for self-defence. After a brief shootout, a robber received bullet injuries from the firing of his own accomplices.

He died on the spot while his three accomplices fled the scene.

The raiding police team recovered cash and weapons from the site of encounter. The robber has yet to be identified.

Police have cordoned off the area for the arrest of fleeing outlaws.

Uxoricide Muhammad Ashiq slit the throat of his wife Saadia Bibi over domestic dispute in Chak No 25/1-L. She died on the spot. The victim was the mother of five children.

Police were investigating.

