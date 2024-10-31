Alleged robber killed in encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) A dacoit was killed in an encounter with police, in the limits of Sahianwala police on Thursday.

Police said that a police team was on patrolling near Chak No 18-JB when they signalled four

suspects on a motorcycle.

The suspects opened fire at police team which was retaliated.

As a result of which an accused identified as Qamar s/o Mansha resident of Chak No 19-GB

received bullet injuries and he died on the spot while his three accomplices managed to escape.

The killed outlaws was wanted by police in seven cases of heinous crime.