Alleged robber shot dead

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :An alleged robber was killed on Friday in robbery attempt on Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

According to a private media report, the incident took place near Baloch Colony Bridge of Shahrah-e-Faisal, where an alleged robber was killed by the firing of a citizen, while his other accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

According to police sources the deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Hamad, whose body was shifted to hospital.

The police have registered a case and started further investigation.