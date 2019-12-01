Alleged robbers arrested through CCTV footage

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Two alleged robbers were arrested and two TT pistol along with five rounds and one mobile phone were recovered from them by Ajmair Nagri police.

The accused are identified as Zeeshan Ali and Safeer Hussain, said police sources on Sunday.

The accused Zeeshan was clearly seen in the CCTV footage robbing the shop on gunpoint while his accomplice Safeer was on motorcycle.