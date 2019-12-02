Alleged Sexual abuse of girls at Kashana Lahore: Rikshaw drivers raise voice, demand action

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2019) Rikshaw Union of the provincial capital on Monday strongly condemned the alleged sexual abuse of orphan girls and women at Darul Aman known as Kashana Lahore and the government’s tactic of pressurizing its superintendent Afshan Latif in this regard.

The Rikshaw drivers staged protest demonstration outside Lahore Press Club and chanted slogans against the Punjab government. They said that the sexual abuse of orphan girls and the homeless women there was very shameful act and demanded strict action against the government. However, they strongly condemned the government’s tactics of pressuring Kashana Lahore’s Superintendent Afshan Latif to turn back from her previous words that she was being pressurized for girls’ supply.

Last week, police sources said that Darul Aman Lahore which is known as Kashana Lahore has been taken into custody. Kanwal Latif, the superintendent of Darul Aman Lahore, revealed about her arrest through a video message that went viral on social media. The orphan girls around Superintendent Afshan Latif were crying at the time of her arrest.

According to the police sources, the management of the Darul Aman was allegedly involved in sexual abuse against the orphan girls and women.

They said that the victim women and girls were also being forced for forced-marriages. Some others alleged that the girls were being supplied to influential people. The police, after taking superintendent into custody, started investigation into the matter.

However, the superintendent rejected the allegations and repeatedly sent requests and messagets to the high-ups for action but she said that nobody bothered to take notice of the issue.

In another video that also went viral on social media, Lahore Darul Aman’ s superintendent was looking much terrified. She said: “Nobody from the government came to look into matter despite repeated requests and messages. Police broke down the lock of the entry gate and there is still lock on the inside gate. There are rumors about my arrest. Once again these people are making victory, abolishing the evidence. Please spread my message to maximum extent as there is possibility that I won’t be able to give any message in future. I don’t know what will happen, where they will take me and what they will do,”.