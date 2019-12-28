Alleged Sexual exploitation of girls at Kashana Lahore: Ajmal Cheema given clean-chit

(@fidahassanain)

Afshan Latif—former Superintendent of Kashana Lahore—has alleged that the girls at Kashana Lahore were facing the threat of “Sexual harassment” and were being pressurized for “forced marriages”.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2019) An inspection team made to investigate scandal of sexual exploitation of orphan girls at “Kashan-Lahore has given clean-chit to PTI’s formal Baitul Mall Punjab Minister Ajmal Cheema for his alleged role in it, the sources said here on Saturday.

Inspection team headed by Dr. Raheel Siddique submitted its report before Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and declared “Ajmal Cheema” innocent in the inquiry against him over charges of exploitation of orphan and homeless girls at Kashana Lahore—a welfare facility under Punjab Baitul Mall department.

Afshan Latif—the superintendent of Kashana Lahore, had earlier alleged that Ajmal Cheema was behind the girls’ exploitation, and revealed that there was pressure on the administration of Kashana for girls’ forced marriages.

“We found in investigation that neither the girls were sexually abused nor they were sent anywhere for exploitation,” said Dr. Siddique after submitting report to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“Several allegations were leveled against Ajmal Cheema by Afshan Latif but the inquiry rejected the allegations,” he further said.

Afshan Latif—the former Superintendent of Kashan Lahore—had earlier said that Ajmal Cheema and a senior official of the Welfare department forced her for decoration of some rooms for the orphan girls at Kashana.

She alleged that there was pressure over them for the forced marriages.

Earlier, the police said that the management of the Darul Aman was allegedly involved in sexual abuse against the orphan girls and homeless women. They said that the girls were being pressurized for forced marriages and some others alleged that the girls were being supplied to influential people. The police, after taking superintendent into custody, started investigation into the matter.

However, the superintendent rejected the allegations and said that she repeatedly sent requests and messages to the high-ups for action but said that nobody came to take action against it.

In another video that also went viral on social media, Kashana Lahore head Afshan Latif was looking much terrified. She said: “Nobody from the government came to look into matter despite repeated requests and messages. Police broke down the lock of the entry gate and there is still lock on the inside gate. There are rumors about my arrest. Once again these people are making victory, abolishing the evidence. Please spread my message to maximum extent as there is possibility that I won’t be able to give any message in future. I don’t know what will happen, where they will take me and what they will do,”.