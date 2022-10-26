Alleged suicide of boy turns out to be murder

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Nowshera Kalan Police on Wednesday disclosed that the 13-year-old boy, who had apparently died after committing suicide, was in fact murdered by a manservant few days ago.

The police said they had arrested the accused who confessed to killing the boy with the consent of the house owner.

According to the police report, Rehmat Gull informed the police on October 15 that his son, Amjad Ali, had died in Aseem Khan's house allegedly by committing suicide.

The police during investigation found the manservant named Nowmeer Gull suspicious and thoroughly interrogated him.

During interrogation Nowmeer told the police that Aseem had asked him to kill the boy for which he (Aseem) promised to give him a piece of land for house construction.

Nowmeer further informed the police that he killed the boy by strangulating him and later hanged his body from a rope to make it appear as a suicide. The police have registered a case and are further investigating the incident.