Alleged Suppliers Of Illegal Diesel Arrested

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Three alleged suppliers of illegal diesel and petrol were arrested and around 1700 liters of illegal diesel, two mini buses and 450 liters petrol were seized from them by the Kalakot and Chakiwara police from Lyari.

The accused identified as Imtiaz son of Muhammad Ishaq, Nawaz Ali son of Muhammad Hasan and Amanullah son of Usman, were arrested from Mirza Adam Khan road and Shah Abdul Latif road, Lyari, said police sources on Friday.

