Alleged suspect involved in murder of innocent children arrested from Rahim Yar Khan

Kasur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Rahim Yar police have arrested an alleged suspect involved in murder of children, abducted from Kasur and Chunian from the house of a local land lord.On a tip off, S P President Circle Syed Salim Shah and ASP Sadiq Abad along with heavy force of police carried out a raid on the house of a local land lord within the jurisdiction of Kot Samaba police station.

Police arrested the suspect Sajjad Ahmad allegedly involved in the murder of innocent children that were abducted from Kasur and Chunian.Police have shifted the suspect to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.