UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alleged Suspect Involved In Murder Of Innocent Children Arrested From Rahim Yar Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 01:17 PM

Alleged suspect involved in murder of innocent children arrested from Rahim Yar Khan

Rahim Yar police have arrested an alleged suspect involved in murder of children, abducted from Kasur and Chunian from the house of a local land lord

Kasur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Rahim Yar police have arrested an alleged suspect involved in murder of children, abducted from Kasur and Chunian from the house of a local land lord.On a tip off, S P President Circle Syed Salim Shah and ASP Sadiq Abad along with heavy force of police carried out a raid on the house of a local land lord within the jurisdiction of Kot Samaba police station.

Police arrested the suspect Sajjad Ahmad allegedly involved in the murder of innocent children that were abducted from Kasur and Chunian.Police have shifted the suspect to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Kasur Circle Chunian From

Recent Stories

Tecno Confirms Spark 4 Release Date For Pakistan

22 seconds ago

Pakistan's renewable energy market emerging with h ..

2 minutes ago

Over 80% of the Pakistanis continue to believe tha ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council Board congratulates leadershi ..

28 minutes ago

Kashmir issue discussed in French parliament for t ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity to be observed on Sept 27 PM ca ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.