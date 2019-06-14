Alleged terrorist of proscribed outfit arrested in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) CTD has arrested terrorist of a proscribed outfit from Tehsil Daska of district Sialkot.According to CTD spokesperson on a tip off operation was conducted on Katchery road Bharoki, Tehsil Daska.

The money meant for terror activities, explosive material, safety fuses and detonators were recovered from alleged terrorist Abdul Basit.During the preliminary investigation the terrorist has disclosed about a horrendous terror plan. More investigation from him is underway.