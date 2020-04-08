Alleged thief during stealing from local masjid arrested in Peshawar

A thief allegedly involved in thefts from local areas masajids was arrested on Wednesday and later on handed over to the Cantt Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A thief allegedly involved in thefts from local areas masajids was arrested on Wednesday and later on handed over to the Cantt Police Station.

According to police the people red handedly arrested an alleged thief Muhammad Ibrahim s/o Noo Hassan resident of Orakzai district involved in many thefts cases from the local masajids by reportedly stolen electronic goods, batteries, UPS, load speakers basis. During a similar attempt of theft, he was allegedly caught by people of the area from a masjid situated in Parchao Banda and Nusrat Khel villages of Kohat.

An officials of the police informed that the police was in search of the said thief and thus the people of the area succeeded in an attempt during a masjid in Parchao Banda and Nusrat Khel villages. Kohat police had revealed that from possession of arrested alleged thief Muhammad Ibrahim son of Noor Hassan resident of Orakzai district stolen goods were recovered and case of theft from masajids were registered against him in Cantt Police Station of Kohat. SHO Muhammad Irfan and his team was also in search of the said shief.